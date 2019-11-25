DHL Global Forwarding recognized as Certified Top Employer 2020 in Africa

DHL Global Forwarding, the leading provider of air, ocean and road freight services, was recognized as a Top Employer in Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa for 2020. The certification, awarded by Top Employer Institute, attests to DHL’s achievement in implementing best practices, focused on fostering a positive work environment and encouraging its employees’ personal and professional development.

People development anchors our business strategy, because we believe that when we invest in building motivated and well-engaged teams, they will deliver their best for our customers. Therefore, we have always invested in training and engagement programs to ensure that our employees possess the right skill sets, values and winning mindsets, to best achieve their career aspirations with the company,” said Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East and Africa.

The HR Best Practice Survey conducted by the Top Employers Institute is designed to identify companies demonstrating a continuous commitment to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Primarily, it looks into key areas within the organization including talent strategy, talent acquisition, learning and development, performance Management, leadership development and culture.

Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa said, “We work very closely with the country teams to ensure that people development is at the heart of the organization and that leaders always keep an eye on employees’ personal and professional well-being. Over the years, we have built a robust program to keep employees engaged and are equipped to provide best-in-class logistics services to our customers. Our status as a Top Employer this year highlights our achievement and commitment to being an employer of choice in the region.”

At DHL Global Forwarding, training opportunities and talent development programs are consistently reviewed to ensure that they are the most rigorous, and benchmarked against the requirements of the industry. All employees go through a mandatory DHL Certified Forwarder program upon induction, to ensure that they adhere to the same global standards as colleagues in the global network, abiding by the strictest code of conduct and business principles. In Africa, DHL Global Forwarding has been running a successful Talent program since 2015, which identifies and provides high-performing non-executives with coaching and mentorship opportunities and project tasks, to prepare them for future leadership roles within the organization. Diversity in the workforce is also celebrated and there is a “Women in Leadership” program tailored to prepare selected individuals for country leadership positions in the near future.

In total, Top Employer Institute has certified and recognized over 1500 Top Employers in more than 118 countries and regions across five continents and impacted the lives of over 6 million employees around the world. As the global authority on excellence in people practices in the workplace, the organization certifies and recognizes companies in participating countries who demonstrate that they are an employer of choice in the regions in which they operate.