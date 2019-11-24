Fairmoney: obtain instant loan in minutes without collateral

How to Obtain FairMoney Instant Loan without Collateral

Friend, are you a salary earner or business owner looking for a way to alleviate the effect of the current financial hardship in Nigeria? If yes then keep on reading this post, because I would like to introduce you to FairMoney: A top FinTech company licensed in Nigeria to give instant loans to Salary earners, individuals and small scale businesses at low interest rate without asking you for any collateral.At FairMoney, you can obtain instant loan between ₦1500 to ₦150, 000 at an interest rates of about 2-13% payable in 4 to 24 weeks.

The requirements and processes involved in obtaining instant loan from FairMoney is not a difficult one, all you need is meet their loan requirement as stated below.

Download the FairMoney loan mobile App from Google play store.

Register and Forward your details to FairMoney for loan approval.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS FOR LOAN FAIRMONEY

Below is the requirement for obtaining an instant loan from FairMoney:

Submit Basic personal information such as full names and email address

Provide your Bank Verification number (BVN)

Give your Bank Account details

Provide Automated Teller Machine card (ATM card).

Provide your recent Passport photos

Down FairMoney mobile App.

PROCEDURES FOR OBTAINING LOAN FROM FAIRMONEY

To obtain instant loan from FairMoney please follow the step by step procedure as stated below.

1. DOWNLOAD THE fairmoney mobile APP

The first step to take when obtaining a loan from FairMoney, is to visit Google play store and download the Fairmoney App.

2. SIGN UP FOR LOAN VIA THE MOBILE APP

Next step is to sign up for loan As soon as you downloaded the Fairmoney mobile app.

3. ANSWER SOME QUESTIONS TO GET A LOAN OFFER

Now at this point, you will need to answer some few questions. The answers provided will help the app calculate a credit scores for you on which your chances of getting a loan from FairMoney depends on.

4. ACCEPT FAIRMONEY LOAN OFFER

Immediately after you get a loan offer, all you need to do is to click to accept it button.

5. RECEIVE FAIRMONEY LOAN

Finally once you have accepted the FairMoney loan offer, you will receive the money into your bank account instantly. But if for example your loan application is rejected by Fairmoney, you can apply again in another 15 days.

REPAYMENT OF LOAN

There are many options when it comes to repaying the Fairmoney loan. At the point of applying for the loan, you need to set up your ATM debit card. All you need to do is load enough money in your bank account. Open the Fairmoney mobile app, click on payment button and repay.

For further details and guidance on how to obtain instant loan from FairMoney, please use the contact details below to reach any FairMoney customer care representatives.

Fairmoney: obtain instant loan in minutes without collateral

FAIRMONEY CUSTOMER CARE.

The customer care email address is help@fairmoney.ng

FAIRMONEY LOAN WEBSITE

See the website is fairmoney.ng