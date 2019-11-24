2020 UnitingSA Funding For International Students At University Of South Australia
The University Of South Australia is pleased to award the UnitingSA Funding For International Students Scholarship to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
The successful applicant will be accommodated within the Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Research Group at UniSA and will have a panel of qualified supervisors, including someone with lived experience from the industry partner, UnitingSA.
Application Deadline: December 13, 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: PhD
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have a background in a health-related discipline (preferably mental health)
- Applicants must have an understanding of and peer-reviewed publication in mixed methods research, and meet the eligibility criteria for admission to the University of South Australia’s PhD program.
How To Apply: Applications should be submitted via the UniSA Research Degrees website.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
