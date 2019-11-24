2020 Equity Scholarships At Universities Admissions Centre – Australia

Application are currently invited for the Equity Scholarships in Australia which will be awarded to Outstanding applicants who needs help in securing a scholarship opportunity and also interested in pursuing a degree program at Universities Admissions Centre – Australia.

Equity Scholarships are awarded to students from low socio-economic backgrounds, particularly those who receive Centrelink income support payments such as ABSTUDY, Austudy, Youth Allowance, Newstart Allowance, Disability Support Pension, Parenting Payment (Single) or the Carer Payment.

There are two types of Equity Scholarships:

Institution Equity Scholarships: these are funded by individual institutions and their value, eligibility criteria and duration differ between institutions.

Indigenous Student Success Program: these are funded by the Australian Government and are not covered on this website.

Application Deadline:

24 December 2019

11 January 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Postgraduate Degree

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To apply for Equity Scholarships, you must be enrolled at a participating institution, or applying for admission:

through UAC for undergraduate or postgraduate study – there are only a very limited number of equity scholarships open to international applicants, or

directly to an institution, or

through the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC) or the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC).

How To Apply: Applicants need to apply now for Equity Scholarships at our participating institutions. For getting more information students can refer to the UAC website.

