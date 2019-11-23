2020 Federal Government BEA Undergraduate & Postgraduate Scholarships For Study Abroad – Apply

The Federal Ministry of Education invites applications from Nigerians for the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Award for Undergraduate, Masters and PhD students to study Overseas.

This scholarship program will be taken at the following countries:

– Russia, China, Morocco, Turkey, Algeria, Romania, Serbia, Japan, Ukraine, Cuba, Greece, Czech Republic, Syria, Macedonia, Mexico, Egypt, Tunisia etc.

The participating countries are responsible for the tuition and accommodation fees, while Nigeria government takes care of supplement, warm clothing, health insurance, research grant where applicable and take off.