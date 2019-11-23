2020 Federal Government BEA Undergraduate & Postgraduate Scholarships For Study Abroad – Apply
The Federal Ministry of Education invites applications from Nigerians for the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Award for Undergraduate, Masters and PhD students to study Overseas.
This scholarship program will be taken at the following countries:
– Russia, China, Morocco, Turkey, Algeria, Romania, Serbia, Japan, Ukraine, Cuba, Greece, Czech Republic, Syria, Macedonia, Mexico, Egypt, Tunisia etc.
The participating countries are responsible for the tuition and accommodation fees, while Nigeria government takes care of supplement, warm clothing, health insurance, research grant where applicable and take off.
Application Deadline: 6th December 2019 by 11:59 PM
Offered annually? Yes
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
Eligible Field Of Study:
- Science and Technology
- Medicine and Para-medicals
- Education
- Agriculture
- Liberal Arts/Social/Management Sciences
- Entrepreneural Studies,
- ICT
- Environmental Sciences
- Law
Eligibility:
For Undergraduates:
- Applicants must be Nigerians
- Applicants must possess a minimum qualification of Five (5) Distinctions (As & Bs) in the Senior Secoundary School Certificate, WAEC (May/June) only in the subjects relevant to their fields of study including English Language and Mathematics.
- Applicants Certificates should not be more than Two (2) years old (2018 and 2019).
- Applicants age limit is from 18 to 20 years.
For Postgraduates:
- Applicants must be Nigerians.
- Applicants must have completed their bachelors degree program with at least a 2nd Class Upper Division.
- Applicants must have completed N.Y.S.C.
- Applicants age limit is 35 years for Masters and 40 years for Ph.D.
Application Process: Interested applicants are advised to visit the Federal Ministry of Education portalto apply.
Application forms are to be completed online as follows:
- Complete form online Submit and
- Print a copy Attach Photocopy of the following documents to the Printed Copy –
i. Letter of Admission to the Institution
ii. Current Course Registration Form
iii. CGPA results of year 1, 2, 3, etc. iv. Current School’s Identity Card
v. Letter of Identification from your State/Local Government
vi. Two (2) passport size photographs with your name written at the back and duly signed by you.
GENERAL NOTICE: During the application candidates are expected to indicate the following:
- Centre of choice for the Computer Based Test (CBT); and
- Choice of programme preferred in order of priority (i.e. Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA), Nigerian Award (N/A), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) scholarship for girls only).
- Warning : Double Entries will be disqualified
OFFICIAL PHONE NUMBERS:
i) Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA): 08077884417/09094268637
ii) Nigerian Award/SDGs: 08077884418/08091155229
iv) fsb@education.gov.ng
For further Technical/Apps inquires please call: 08055581004
TIME : 9.00 A.M DAILY
PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PARTICULAR APPLICATION DOES NOT ATTRACT ANY PROCESSING FEE. THEREFORE, BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS!
2020/2021 FSB COMPUTER BASED TEST VENUES
|S/N
|Zone
|State
|Venue
|1
|NORTH – WEST
|
SOKOTO
KANO
|
SOKOTO
KANO
|2
|NORTH- EAST
|
ADAMAWA
BAUCHI
|
YOLA
BAUCHI
|3
|NORTH-CENTRAL
|
FCT
KWARA
|
BWARI
ILORIN
|4
|SOUTH –WEST
|
OYO
ONDO
|
IBADAN
AKURE
|5
|SOUTH- SOUTH
|
DELTA
RIVERS
|
ASABA
P/HARCOURT
|6
|SOUTH- EAST
|
ENUGU
IMO
|
ENUGU
OWERRI
