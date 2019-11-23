2020 Brock Scholars Program At University Of Tennessee – USA
The University Of Tennessee – USA is offering the Brock Scholars Program to intellectual students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
The Brock Scholars Program is a four-year interdisciplinary program for academically gifted and motivated students who pursue education that nurtures their intellects, sense of social responsibility and drive to lead.
Their mission is three-fold:
- To attract the most academically-qualified students to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga by offering uniquely enriching interdisciplinary experiences, special opportunities for advancement, a supportive community of scholars and a purposeful path to leadership.
- To involve students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners in a spirit of intellectual inquiry, social responsibility and cross-disciplinary understanding.
- To create a ready team of diversely talented, inquiring and collaborative young scholars who will provide the University with fresh ideas and ways to excellence.
Application Deadline: January 15, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Awards: $2,000
Number Of Awards: Not Given
Eligibility: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:
- Maintain a 3.5 cumulative GPA
- Make at least 24 hours of progress towards graduation each academic year
- Maintain an e-portfolio demonstrating their learning and accomplishments
- Must be International Students
- Must meet our minimum English language entry requirements to prove your written and spoken English is at the required level for study.
Application Process: To be considered for the grant, first, you must apply for admission to UTC. Thereafter you should submit the undergraduate admissions application as soon as possible.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
