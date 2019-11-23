2020 Brock Scholars Program At University Of Tennessee – USA

The University Of Tennessee – USA is offering the Brock Scholars Program to intellectual students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The Brock Scholars Program is a four-year interdisciplinary program for academically gifted and motivated students who pursue education that nurtures their intellects, sense of social responsibility and drive to lead.

Their mission is three-fold:

To attract the most academically-qualified students to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga by offering uniquely enriching interdisciplinary experiences, special opportunities for advancement, a supportive community of scholars and a purposeful path to leadership.

To involve students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners in a spirit of intellectual inquiry, social responsibility and cross-disciplinary understanding.

To create a ready team of diversely talented, inquiring and collaborative young scholars who will provide the University with fresh ideas and ways to excellence.

Application Deadline: January 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Awards: $2,000

Number Of Awards: Not Given

Eligibility: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Maintain a 3.5 cumulative GPA

Make at least 24 hours of progress towards graduation each academic year

Maintain an e-portfolio demonstrating their learning and accomplishments

Must be International Students

Must meet our minimum English language entry requirements

Application Process: To be considered for the grant, first, you must apply for admission to UTC. Thereafter you should submit the undergraduate admissions application as soon as possible.

Visit The Official Website For More Information