Unity Bank Nigeria moves to achieve sustainable devt

Unity Bank says it is committed to promoting sustainable development.

The bank said it collaborated with Avant-Garde Innovation & Technology Services to hold a stakeholders’ forum to drive major advocacy initiatives for stronger climate action that would entrench values and ethos for achieving sustainable development goals.

It stated that the roundtable discourse with the theme, ‘The future of sustainable development in Nigeria: Achieving economic growth with low carbon trajectory in a circular economy’, was attended by development partners and major stakeholders, who reappraised commitments to sustainable development goals.

The roundtable conference provided the platform for stakeholders to evaluate developmental activities impacting on climate change and opportunities in a green economy as a means of improving environmental sustainability, addressing global warming, raising sea level, pollution, desertification and deforestation.

This, it said, was also to determine effective response to promote community action, protect the environment and advance sustainable development in Nigeria.

Having promoted sustainable practices in agriculture over the years, and its commitment to sustainability, Unity Bank said it appreciated the need to create more awareness, engagement and collaboration in the execution of sustainability initiatives.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Tomi Somefun, who was represented by the Executive Director, Risk Management and Compliance, Usman Abdulqadir, said there was a need for increased stakeholders’ engagement on sustainable development and ensure commitment towards promoting climate change initiatives.