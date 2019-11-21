Six Nigeria banks report N36.28bn unclaimed dividends

Six banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange reported a total of N36.28bn unclaimed dividends in 2018, investigation has shown.

The House of Representatives had recently mandated its Committee on Capital Market and Institutions to investigate unclaimed share dividends in the capital market valued at over N126.03bn.This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by member representing MalumFashi/Kafur federal constituency, Babangida Ibrahim, at the plenary.

Ibrahim said that the value of unclaimed dividends rose from N5.1bn to N103.1bn between 2002 and Nov. 2016, compared with the value of N2.09bn in 1999.

He added that the value of unclaimed dividends as of March 2019 stood at N126.03bn, almost three years after the 8th House’s intervention.

With six banks reporting unclaimed dividends of N36.28bn, at least 28.79 per cent of the dividends are domiciled in the banking sector.

As of December 31, 2018, Access Bank Plc reported N14.6bn unclaimed dividend in 2018, up from N13.9bn reported in 2017.

The bank’s unclaimed dividend is expected to increase this year following a merger with Diamond Bank Plc.

FBN Holdings’ Plc’s unclaimed dividend moved to N7.06bn from N6.34bn in 2017, while Zenith Bank Plc’s unclaimed dividend hits N5.8bn in 2018 from N3.5bn reported in 2017.

The United Bank for Africa Plc reported N7.08bn unclaimed dividend in 2018 from N5.72bn in 2017, while Standard IBTC Holdings Plc reported N1.65bn unclaimed dividend in 2018 as against N1.48bn in 2017.

Fidelity Bank’s unclaimed dividend rose significantly between 2014 and 2017, reaching record high of N94.6m as of 2018.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that banks specifically were benefiting from shareholders unclaimed dividend as such funds were invested in instruments such as Treasury Bills.

A shareholder, Mr Adebayo Bamidele, blamed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s inconsistency in tackling the incidence of unclaimed dividends.

He said, “For all the big banks that are consistent with dividend pay-out, the unclaimed dividend has become something else.

“The problem is that SEC is inconsistent. They gave a short timeframe for shareholders to register for their e-dividend mandate.

“We made some serious appeal to lift the suspension of the registration. SEC and others have not done much in terms of enlightening and creating awareness for people to get their unclaimed dividend.”

Bamidele added, “SEC needs to sit down and do a lot of campaign to create awareness in both urban and rural areas.

“All the six geopolitical zones must get the awareness and they need to carry shareholders along in the campaign and using the language the shareholders understand.

“So, until we do that, the issue of unclaimed dividend will continue to rise. SEC does not need to give a timeline.”

SEC had extended the deadline for the discontinuance of the issuance of dividend warrants to December 31, 2019.

The apex capital market regulator said this would enable relevant stakeholders to deliberate on and address all outstanding issues.

According to a circular on the commission’s website, the decision of the commission is in furtherance of its overriding mandate to ensure that all categories of shareholders and investors are adequately protected.

However, the SEC stated that the e-dividend initiative remained critical to the complete elimination of the phenomenon of unclaimed dividend.

The acting Director General of the SEC, Ms Mary Uduk ,had explained that the essence of the E-Dividend Mandate Management System was to eradicate or reduce to the barest minimum the incidence of unclaimed dividend.