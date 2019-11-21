Marginal oil field operator begins production test

an indigenous oil and gas company, All Grace Energy Limited, said it had commenced production and extended well-test programme from its marginal field.

The company, which is the operator of the Ubima marginal field, said it had successfully completed Ubima-01 well.

Speaking on the development, the Technical Director of the company, Mr Lyberty Udochu, said the interest of the host communities would always be protected in all operations on the field.

He disclosed that the Department of Petroleum Resources recently approved the extended well test for the Ubima-01 well for the company

He said the company had commenced crude evacuation from the well test via trucking to the Otakikpo marginal field for further storage and eventual crude evacuation and export.

Udochu said, “The well test programme will provide valuable subsurface and production information that are critical to understanding planning future field development.”

“The community relations cannot be overemphasised in this matter and the company will always consider the community’s interest and carry the community along in the field’s development dealings. We will also ensure full compliance with the terms and conditions of the Memorandum of Understanding with them.”

Udochu said the company was expected to ramp up to about 2,000 barrels per day in the next few weeks.

He said it had begun discussions with a consortium of international stakeholders to drill more wells and upgrade existing facility to accommodate the increased production target of 20,000 barrels per day.

The Director for Corporate Affairs, AGEL, Mr Taiwo Onasile, commended the DPR for speedy approvals of the well test and evacuation permits.

He noted that the DPR’s support was instrumental in attracting the necessary financing to unlock the potential of the field as it boosted investors’ confidence in the project.