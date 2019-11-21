FEBE Golden Jubilee Commemorative International Scholarship At University of Newcastle, Australia

The 2020 FEBE Golden Jubilee Commemorative International Scholarship is available for application at the University of Newcastle, Australia. This scholarship is aimed at encouraging and supporting academically gifted international students to enrol in a program with the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment at the University of Newcastle, Callaghan campus, with the long term view to continuation into Research Higher Degree candidature.

This support will provide full payment of tuition fees each semester for the duration of an undergraduate program (up to 5 years), provided the scholar continues to meet ongoing conditions.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Number Of Awards: 1

Value Of Awards: $140,000

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a new student to the University of Newcastle.

Be commencing in an undergraduate program with the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment in the semester of scholarship offer.

Be enrolled full-time.

Be enrolling at the Callaghan Campus.

Be eligible for entry to the program as a full-fee paying international student.

Not hold another funding for the same program of study.

Not have previously completed an Australian undergraduate degree program.

Application Process: Interested applicants should have applied for admission to UON before submitting the application. After that, they will have to submit an online application for this application .

Visit The Official Website For More Information