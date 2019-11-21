BP International Awards At University Of Birmingham – UK, 2020

The University Of Birmingham – UK is offering the BP International Awards to Individuals who are looking at acquiring a degree program at the Institution. The BP Scholarships are intended to encourage and support students with a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The grant is open to all undergraduate students (International and UK/EU) who are in their first year.

Application Deadline: 13 December 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: Up to £9,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligible Field Of Studies: The sponsorship will be awarded in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics undergraduate degree subject offered by the university.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English, as most of the programs are taught entirely in English

Application Process: To begin the application process, eligible students will be contacted at the university by admission process and sent details at l.nelson@bham.ac.uk. The application process is as follows:

Complete a BP online application form. The 2019 application deadline is to be confirmed.

Complete a situational judgment questionnaire

Complete an online psychometric test in numeracy and verbal reasoning

Face-to-face interviews on campus with the BP recruitment team

View a list of eligible degree subjects for a BP scholarship

Visit The Official Website For More Information