Study In USA: International Funding For Women (IWS) – USA 2020

The international scholarship for women (ISW) program offers sponsorship for women studying full-time graduate, undergraduate, or postdoctoral programs in the U.S.A. The full education funding grants are offered to the women of all countries other than Iran, to study in U.S. Universities and exemption for the women, those are ISW institution members.

The program includes:

Health insurance in sponsorship with Sunlife insurance company

Expense on Return flight: US$1600 (Once per anum)

Undergraduate degree sponsorship: US$18,000

Master’s/first professional degree sponsorship: US$28,000

Doctoral degree sponsorship: US$26,000

Postdoctoral degree sponsorship: US$32,000

Books & Literature expense: US$1000 per year

Monthly stipend of US$1200 for an undergraduate student, US$1600 for Master student, US$1800 for Doctoral Student and flexible package for post-doctorate student

Application Deadline: April 20, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At: USA

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Awards: Up to US$1800

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Except for Iran ISW sponsorship is available for the women from any other country.

Age requirement for degree programs depends on the University requisites.

Hold an educational grade (received abroad or in the U.S.) equivalent to a bachelor’s degree in the U.S. for enrollment application on master’s program, hold a degree equivalent to a master degree in the U.S. to apply for a doctoral grade program, or hold a valid doctoral degree to apply for a post-doctorate position.

Committed to dedicate herself to the intended educational plan, if selected.

Be Fluent in English Language

How To Apply: In order to apply for the international funding for women, applicants need to complete an application form by downloading on your system. After completing the form submit via email aid@shebegan.com.

Visit The Official Website For More Information