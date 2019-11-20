Robin Crawford Memorial Funding At UNSW 2020 – Australia

The University of New South Wales, Australia is offering the Robin Crawford Memorial Funding to Individuals who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The university provides candidates a wide range of opportunities to grow and pursue new directions in a vibrant, engaging environment. It encourages students to think critically and examine their role in the world.

Application Deadline: November 30, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Value Of Award: $5,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligible Field Of Study: The studentships are awarded to pursue postgraduate coursework study in Certificate in Social Impact, AGSM MBA (Social Impact), Master of Commerce (8404), or the Master of Commerce (Extension) (8417), specializing in Global Sustainability and Social Enterprise.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must have a master’s degree.

Applicants will be assessed on their ability to demonstrate academic merit.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Applicants need to take admission to the university. After taking admission they can apply for the opportunity through an online application.

Visit The Official Website For More Information