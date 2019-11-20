Ontario Trillium Scholarship At University Of Waterloo 2020 – Canada

Are you an International Student who is looking at studying in Canada?

The University Of Waterloo – Canada is offering the Ontario Trillium Scholarship to International students who needs support in studying at the Institution.

The Ontario Trillium Scholarships (OTS) will be awarded valued at $40,000 per student. The $40,000 support will be comprised of $26,666 paid by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development and $13,333 paid by the university as scholarship, TA/RA, or combination thereof.

Application Deadline: February 1.

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At: Canada

Type: Doctorate

Value Of Awards: $40,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be new/incoming doctoral students who are applying for admission for upcoming spring, fall or winter terms.

Applicants must hold a valid Canadian study permit and who do not qualify for an exemption to the higher international tuition and fees

Applicants must be intending to pursue full-time graduate studies at the doctoral level in a degree-granting program.

Applicants must have achieved a first-class average (A-/80% Ontario equivalent) in each of the two years of full-time study prior to being awarded the OTS.

Applicants must not be currently studying at an Ontario post-secondary institution at the undergraduate or graduate level.

How To Apply: Applicants need to take admission to the university and apply for admission to a doctoral program before the deadline. After taking admission applicants are automatically considered for this study grant.

