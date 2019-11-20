Mobile big data can service 150 million people globally

Bring financial inclusion to 70 million

The use of mobile big data solutions in areas such as disaster response, disease prevention, and financial inclusion could positively impact more than 150 million people over the next five years.

The Global System for Mobile communications Association (GSMA), in a new study, titled: “Mobile Big Data Solutions for a Better Future,” prepared on its behalf by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), outlined how advanced mobile network analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be applied to drive societal impacts supporting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Director-General of the GSMA, Mats Granryd, said the unparalleled reach of mobile networks across the globe provides a unique opportunity to use mobile big data solutions to solve problems and save lives.

“Harnessing the power of data analysis and AI to unlock valuable new insight will require investment, innovation and collaboration across a range of stakeholders, including government agencies, development organisations and mobile operators. Our new study highlights the amazing potential from leveraging these tools for social good, establishing the case for investments in mobile big data capabilities and implementations.”



The new report includes an analysis of five cases where mobile big data solutions could have a significant impact.



According to the report, accessing healthcare (SDG #11), 60 million people could have better access to healthcare due to more informed infrastructure planning via mobile big data solutions that target health facility deployment planning.



With mobile data, the world could effectively manage air pollution (SDG #13). The GSMA study noted that 120,000 lives could be saved across the world’s most populated cities as a result of better-informed measures to limit air pollution, resulting in lower congestion and better transport planning.



In terms of disaster response (SDG #13), the report more than 25,000 lives could be saved from natural disasters in major at-risk countries by 2025, as a result of mobile big data solutions being able to aid quicker evacuation from dangerous areas.