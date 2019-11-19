Fire forces Toyota to shift Yaris prototype reveal

FOLLOWING the cancellation of Rally Australia due to the ongoing wildfires, Toyota has postponed the GR Yaris prototype’s global reveal which was set for November 17.

The debut was scheduled to take place at Rally Australia, with Toyota releasing a teaser image of a camouflaged Yaris prototype that featured the ‘GR-4’ moniker. The Japanese carmaker will announce its plans for the reveal on a later date.The ongoing fires around Coffs Harbour in New South Wales meant that the final round of the WRC inevitably had to be canceled, with local authorities urging members of the public to donate money in support of the affected communities.

“The Toyota team is devastated to see this disaster in our communities and want to ensure we lend a hand to support those who are affected at this time, which is why we and our parent company in Japan are pleased to provide a quarter of a million dollars to the Australian Salvation Army,” Toyota Australia President Matthew Callachor said.

The upcoming Toyota Yaris ‘GR-4’ implies that the new hot hatch will feature all-wheel drive-in addition to blistered arches as shown in the teaser image and our previous spy shots. This falls in line with Gazoo Racing’s plans to offer models that are more directly related to their motorsport activities, in this case rallying.

We still don’t know what kind of powerplant Toyota is going to use in the high-performance Yaris but the previous-gen Yaris GRMN used a supercharged 1.8-liter inline-four with 209 HP.