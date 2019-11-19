AfDB signs $250-million risk participation agreement

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has signed an unfunded $250-million Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) facility with ABSA – a pan-Africa financial institution.

A statement from the bank said the three-year RPA facility was signed on the sidelines of the Africa Investment Forum through its trade finance operations.

Under this three-year RPA facility, the Bank and ABSA will share default risk on a portfolio of eligible trade transactions originated by African Issuing Banks (IBs) and confirmed by ABSA.

Leveraging the Bank’s AAA rating, ABSA will underwrite trade transactions issued by African issuing banks across key sectors like agriculture, energy, and light-manufacturing with a special focus on Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SME’s) in fragile and low-income African countries. The Bank’s commitment under the RPA is to assume up to 50 percent (and 75% in special cases) percentof every underlying transaction issued by the IBs, while ABSA will confirm such a transaction and bear not less than 50 percent of its underlying risk.

The Bank’s trade finance operations aim to facilitate inter and intra Africa trade by reducing the trade financing gap on the continent. Since 2013, the Bank’s RPA program has supported over 16 issuing banks with about $650 million limits in Southern Africa alone, with special focus on SMEs and local corporates in manufacturing, agribusiness, import/export and energy sectors.

In the same period, the programme supported over $4billion in trade volumes across Africa, with $938 million of that being intra-Africa trade. Other trade finance instruments employed by the Bank include: Trade Finance Line of Credit (TFLoC)– funded line provided to banks for the financing of exclusively trade-related transactions in Africa; and Soft Commodity Finance Facility (SCFF)– funded instrument meant to support the financing of exports of soft commodities across the continent.

“The RPA facility is one of the tools employed by the African Development Bank to alleviate poverty and achieve robust economic growth and sustainable development on the continent through: increased trade facilitation of import-export activities of African local corporates and SME’s; enhanced inter and intra-Africa trade; and regional integration,” said Pierre Guislain, Bank Vice President for Infrastructure, Private Sector and Industrialisation, “This is consistent with the Bank’s High 5s focus to Industrialize Africa, Light up Africa, Integrate Africa, Feed Africa and improve the living standards of Africans,” he added.