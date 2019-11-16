How To Obtain Instant Loan From Aella Credit Without Collateral

Are you searching for a company that gives instant loan without collateral in Nigeria? If yes, then keeping reading this article and let me introduce to you a globally recognized FinTech company called Aella Credit.

Aella Credit Instant Loan

Aella Credit is a company known for giving out instant loans to small scale businesses and individuals in countries like Nigeria, Ghana and the Philippine.

In case you don’t know, Aella Credit has been able to give out loans over 300, 000 times due to the continues financial backing it’s receiving from several global investors like YCombinator, Vy Capital, Friale and more.

At Aella Credit loans of about N90, 000 and above are given out to businesses and individuals without any collateral, guarantors, at a very reasonable interest rates of 4% – 29% payable in 30-60days period and without any hidden charge on their loan package.

Aella Credit also has a special commitment to the female gender, as the company prides itself in supporting women and their businesses with loans. Currently, women make up over 45% of those patronize Aella loans.

AELLA CREDIT LOAN REQUIREMENT

Basic Requirement for obtaining Aella credit loan:

1. Provide your Bank Verification Number (BVN)

2. Provide Basic information including your name, phone number and email

3. Your bank account details

4. Recent photo of you maybe needed. This will be taken real time.

5. Your employee ID number (if you are applying based on your employers partnership with them)

HOW TO GET A LOAN FROM AELLA CREDIT

To get loan from Aella credit please follow the step by step procedure below.

Step One : DOWNLOAD AELLA CREDIT MOBILE THE APP

To start the process of getting a loan please download the Aella Credit loan app from Google play store here: play store and download

STEP TWO : LAUNCH THE AELLA CREDIT APP AND PICK A SOURCE

This step is very easy. Once you download the app and installed on your mobile phone, next is to tap on the launch app button. You will be asked if the company you work for is part of Aella Credit or not. Click yes If your company is part of it and you want to apply through their network,but you will be required to input your name and employee ID number.

If you are applying on your own, click no and continue.

Step three : SIGN UP

You will be required to provide some basic information about yourself such as name, email, phone number and password. That is it! You will receive a code to verify your phone number. Once you verify, you are in.

step four : REQUEST LOAN

Once you are through signing up for Aella credit loan, you should be able to login. In the app you will see the button ‘request for loan’. Click on it and follow the instructions.

step five : WAIT FOR LOAN

After completing steps 1-4 the next thing is to Wait for a loan decision approval from Aella credit which usually does not take much time

Aella credit loan REPAYMENT process

To repay your Aella credit loans, you can use any of the following methods below.

· Login to the app and repay easily with your bank debit card.

· Repay Aella laon via Quickteller

· Reach out to Aella credit customer care representative using the Aella Credit contact details below.

AELLA CREDIT HEAD OFFICE

Aella Credit Head office for Nigeria is located at Pentagon Plaza, 23 Opebi Rd, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

AELLA CREDIT CUSTOMER CARE email address

The customer care email is support@aellacredit.com.

For more details about Aella Credit loan please visit this website : aellacredit.com

