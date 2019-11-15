United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Recruiting for USSD Banking Manager – Apply
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria UBA has grown to become a pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.
USSD Banking Manager
- Job TypeFull Time
- QualificationBA/BSc/HND
- LocationNigeria
- Job FieldBanking
Details
Are you passionate and self-driven? Would you consider yourself a problem solver and one that takes initiative? We seek to hire a skilled USSD Banking Manager.
Requirements
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to: careers@ubagroup.com using the Job Title as subject of the email.
