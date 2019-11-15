U.S. CAEF Full-Ride Enterprise Student Fellowship Program in the United States – Apply Now
The U.S.-Central Asia Education Foundation is glad to announce the Enterprise Fellowship Program administered by American Councils for International Education and financed by the U.S. Government.
Fellowship Program in the United States
The U.S. Department of State is sponsoring the U.S. CAEF Full-Ride funding for academically qualified students from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
Review
- Award
- Application Process
- Clarity of Information
Summary
Excellent opportunity for international students to get full-ride award for undergraduae study in the USA.
The program is a need-based financial award for undergraduate study in the field of Business Administration, Economics, Computer Engineering, Applied Mathematics and Informatics.
Why at the American University of Central Asia? AUCA develops future leaders for the democratic transformation of Central Asia. Founded in 1993, it is an international, multi-disciplinary learning community in the American liberal arts tradition.
Application Deadline: January 13, 2020
Brief Description
- Organization: the American University of Central Asia and U.S.-Central Asian Education Fund (U.S.-CAEF)
- Department: The US Department of State
- Course Level: Undergraduate
- Award: Full Ride
- Access Mode: Online or Paper Application
- Number of Awards: NA
- Nationality: Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan may apply
- The award can be taken in the United States
Eligibility
- Eligible Countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
- Acceptable Course or Subjects: The sponsorship will be awarded for undergraduate level studies in business administration, economics, applied mathematics, informatics, and software engineering in the context of entrepreneurship and economic development at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA), Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic
- Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:
- Have citizenship of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
- Have high academic results, professional abilities and leadership potential in the field of business
- Demonstrate a reasonable need for financial support
- Have a strong desire to stay in the region at the end of the program to contribute to the development of entrepreneurship and economic growth in Central Asia
- Be prepared to begin university studies in the fall of 2020
- AUCA University students can not apply for participation in the program, regardless of their speciality
How to Apply
How to Apply: Applicants are required to be accepted as full-time students at AUCA by submitting an online admission application being awarded for the Enterprise Student Fellowships. Note: Applicants must submit AUCA application and U.S.-CAEF award application separately.
There are two ways to submit an application for U.S.-CAEF grant as the following:
- Online application: The name you use in the application must match exactly the name on the identification document (ID) or passport.
- Paper application: Bring or mail two sets of your application (1 original and 1 photocopy) and 1 set of financial documents to the American Councils office in your home country (address mentioned in the application form).
- Supporting Documents: Assemble all required documents in the Exact order as given: A copy of your completed and signed application, a profile photo, official transcripts, two recommendation letters, copies of TOEFL/IELTS, SAT or ACT score reports, financial statement, and mandatory financial documents (financial aid documents).
- Entry Requirements: Applicants must meet all entry requirements for AUCA.
- Language Requirement: Applicants must be proficient in spoken and written English and must have TOEFL/IELTS certificates.
Benefits
2020-2021 U.S.-CAEF awards will provide all the following benefits:
- Full Tuition for Four-Years of Study
- Housing & Living Costs
- Travel Costs
- Academic Advising & Support
Leave a Reply