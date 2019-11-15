U.S. CAEF Full-Ride Enterprise Student Fellowship Program in the United States – Apply Now

The U.S.-Central Asia Education Foundation is glad to announce the Enterprise Fellowship Program administered by American Councils for International Education and financed by the U.S. Government.

Fellowship Program in the United States

The U.S. Department of State is sponsoring the U.S. CAEF Full-Ride funding for academically qualified students from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Review Award

Application Process

Clarity of Information Summary Excellent opportunity for international students to get full-ride award for undergraduae study in the USA.

The program is a need-based financial award for undergraduate study in the field of Business Administration, Economics, Computer Engineering, Applied Mathematics and Informatics.

Why at the American University of Central Asia? AUCA develops future leaders for the democratic transformation of Central Asia. Founded in 1993, it is an international, multi-disciplinary learning community in the American liberal arts tradition.

Application Deadline: January 13, 2020

Brief Description

Organization : the American University of Central Asia and U.S.-Central Asian Education Fund (U.S.-CAEF)

: the American University of Central Asia and U.S.-Central Asian Education Fund (U.S.-CAEF) Department : The US Department of State

: The US Department of State Course Level : Undergraduate

: Undergraduate Award : Full Ride

: Full Ride Access Mode : Online or Paper Application

: Online or Paper Application Number of Awards : NA

: NA Nationality : Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan may apply

: Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan may apply The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries : Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Acceptable Course or Subjects : The sponsorship will be awarded for undergraduate level studies in business administration, economics, applied mathematics, informatics, and software engineering in the context of entrepreneurship and economic development at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA), Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic

: The sponsorship will be awarded for undergraduate level studies in business administration, economics, applied mathematics, informatics, and software engineering in the context of entrepreneurship and economic development at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA), Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic Admissible Criteria : To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria: Have citizenship of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

Have high academic results, professional abilities and leadership potential in the field of business

Demonstrate a reasonable need for financial support

Have a strong desire to stay in the region at the end of the program to contribute to the development of entrepreneurship and economic growth in Central Asia

Be prepared to begin university studies in the fall of 2020

AUCA University students can not apply for participation in the program, regardless of their speciality

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants are required to be accepted as full-time students at AUCA by submitting an online admission application being awarded for the Enterprise Student Fellowships. Note: Applicants must submit AUCA application and U.S.-CAEF award application separately.

There are two ways to submit an application for U.S.-CAEF grant as the following:

Online application: The name you use in the application must match exactly the name on the identification document (ID) or passport. Paper application: Bring or mail two sets of your application (1 original and 1 photocopy) and 1 set of financial documents to the American Councils office in your home country (address mentioned in the application form).

Supporting Documents : Assemble all required documents in the Exact order as given: A copy of your completed and signed application, a profile photo, official transcripts, two recommendation letters, copies of TOEFL/IELTS, SAT or ACT score reports, financial statement, and mandatory financial documents (financial aid documents).

: Assemble all required documents in the Exact order as given: A copy of your completed and signed application, a profile photo, official transcripts, two recommendation letters, copies of TOEFL/IELTS, SAT or ACT score reports, financial statement, and mandatory financial documents (financial aid documents). Entry Requirements : Applicants must meet all entry requirements for AUCA.

: Applicants must meet all entry requirements for AUCA. Language Requirement : Applicants must be proficient in spoken and written English and must have TOEFL/IELTS certificates.

Benefits

2020-2021 U.S.-CAEF awards will provide all the following benefits:

Full Tuition for Four-Years of Study

Housing & Living Costs

Travel Costs

Academic Advising & Support

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)