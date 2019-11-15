Admiral Sir Gordon Tait Scholarship At University of Canterbury – New Zealand

The University of Canterbury is pleased to announce the Admiral Sir Gordon Tait University International funding which will be awarded to Interested applicants who are looking at pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The university gives students an excellent educational foundation that you will be able to turn into an amazing career. Here they can get professional learning opportunities, career guidance, and employment services.

Application Deadline: December 1, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $4,500 per annum

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must hold a precious year degree.

Applicants need to have sufficient fluency in written and spoken English. You must satisfy the English language requirements in one sitting.

How To Apply: Interested applicants have to take admission at the university. After being enrolled, they will be automatically considered for the opportunity. No application is necessary to apply for this application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

