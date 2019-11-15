58 Patents Registered in Nigeria last year – Minister

Fifty-eight patents were registered in Nigeria in 2018, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has said.

The minister, who spoke at an event held to mark the World Science Day in Abuja, said Nigeria was making “measurable progress” in the area of innovation with recent improvements in the number of patents recorded in the country.

Citing figures from the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, an agency under the ministry, Onu disclosed that six patents were registered in the country in 2015; 16 in 2016; 50 in 2017, and 58 in 2018.

He added that the number of patents registered in the country in 2019 would surpass what was recorded last year.

The minister said, “By the end of the last month (October), we were very close to the number we had at the end of last year (2018) and that means we will surpass the number we got last year.

“All over the world, the most reliable way to measure innovation is through patents.”

Stressing the importance of innovation in economic development, Onu said Nigeria was in need of entrepreneurs who would leverage on recent developments in science and technology.

He noted that Nigeria was left behind in the first, second and third technological ages.

According to him, the Federal Government is determined to ensure that Nigeria catches up with technologically advanced countries and overtake them.

Onu argued that history had shown that it was not impossible for Nigeria to overtake the developed economies, adding that the country was banking on its youths to make exploits in the field of science and technology.

He expressed regrets that Nigeria did not realise the potential that was identified in the country at the time it gained independence in 1960.

“The Federal Government is now taking strides to realise the hopes that was reposed in the country in the 1960s. But Nigeria will not be truly great if we don’t pay adequate attention to science and technology,” the minister added.

Punch

