Tuition Levy Scholarships At Trent University Canada 2020 – Apply How

The Trent University Canada offers a limited number of highly competitive international scholarships to International Students who are seeking to acquire a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship is funded by Trent University Canada students through an annual levy. Based on high academic achievement and a strong record of community and/or international service, leadership and financial need. The Scholarship covers international tuition and ancillary fees of approximately $24,000 per academic year (housing excluded).

Application Deadline: February 15, 2020.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: $24,000

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants need to apply for pass out the high school classification from a recognized university or institution.

Applicants must be applying for the bachelor degree program at Trent University for the academic year 2020-2021.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: Interested applicants can register their interest in this education award by taking admission in the undergraduate degree coursework at Trent University. After being accepted, applicants will be automatically considered for this studentship.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

