Rose’s Journey Scholarship Fund At Clarke International University Uganda 2020 – Apply Here

The Clarke International University – Uganda is providing scholarship opportunities to Individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

Rose’s Journey Scholarship Fund

The goal of the fund is to be able to support nursing students who are deserving, have demonstrated financial need, and have the potential to emulate some of the defining values and the spirit of Rose’s Journey:

Application Deadline:

January 15, 2020.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Award: Study Fund

Number Of Awards: Varies

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled in a full-time undergraduate nursing program working towards a bachelor’s degree

Applicants must be pursuing bachelor’s degrees in Nursing in Uganda, particularly at CIU.

Applicants must have a demonstrable record of leadership and service to the community

Applicants must demonstrate need for financial support to complete their studies

Applicants must be able to demonstrate a good command of the English language for the opportunity .

How To Apply:

Applicants are advised to take admission to the undergraduate degree program at the university and then you can apply for this application through an online application form and email at rjscholarshipfund@gmail.com.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)