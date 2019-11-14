How To Obtain Instant Loan From Sokoloan Without Collateral

Soko is a micro finance service company that provides instant short term loans to Nigeria of between ₦5,000 to ₦100,000 without via online mobile App platform. The main focus of Soko limited is in the provision of financial services in terms of loan to low income small scale businesses, women entrepreneurs and students.

Sokoloan website: sokoloan.com and App operates 24/7 to enable customers apply and access loan as quickly as possible without collateral.

BASIC REQUIREMENT FOR ACCESSING SOKOLOAN

Here is the requirement to get instant loan from Soko:

1. You must have Valid bank details

2. Posses Bank Verification Number (BVN)

3. A working mobile phone number

4. An android enabled phone

5. Fast Internet connection

6. A means of identification

7. Valid ATM card (for repayment)

8. You must be an adult with a job or self employed

HOW TO GET INSTANT LOAN FROM SOKOLOAN

Below is the step by step procedure for abating a quick loan from Sokoloan:

STEP ONE

DOWNLOAD THE SOKOLOAN MOBILE APP

To get access to Soko loan you must first download the app. They only give loan through the mobile app link : visit the Google plays tore to download the app.

STEP TWO

SIGN UP FOR THE LOAN

Once you have downloaded and installed the Soko loan app on your phone, just click on the sign up to register. After then follow the instruction and fill the registration details starting with your phone number verification. Completing registration will require basic information such as your name, email, phone number and so on.

STEP THREE

APPLY FOR Soko LOAN

Once you have completed your registration process, then apply for them . You will see the option to apply on the app. You will get a loan offer

STEP FOUR

SUBMIT APPLICATION AND THEN WAIT FOR soko LOAN DECISION

After viewing the loan offer, expected repayment date and all other important information, if you are okay with it, submit your application. You will then have to wait for a loan decision which you will receive in few minutes or an hour.

SOKOLOAN INTEREST RATE

The interest rate charge by Soko limited ranges from 4.5% – 34% with an equivalent monthly interest of 3% – 29% and APR of 29% – 365%.

LOAN TERM INTEREST RATE

The loan term ranges from 7 days to 190 days

TEARMS FOR REPAYMENT FOR SOKOLOAN

The Soko loan term varies from 7 days to 190 days. Before submitting your application, this should be clear to you.

To start repayment can pay for Soko loans with your ATM card. When you sign up for a Soko loan, you will be required to add your ATM card to your profile. From the card you added, your loan will be deducted when it is due.

All you need to do is fund your bank account, open the Soko loan app and repay. Anytime you need help, kindly use the contact details below to reach Sokoloan limited customer care representatives immediately.

Please note that you cannot reschedule your loan repayment date with Soko. Therefore you must try to make payment on due dates

SOKOLOAN HEAD OFFICE IN LAGOS

The head office is located at 9, Acme Road, Agidingbi Ikeja, Lagos

SOKOLOAN CUSTOMER CARE AND EMAILDETAILS

The customer support phone number is 01-4536792 or 08148799371

The customer support email is admin@sokoloan.com or sokolending@gmail.com

For more details on the loan terms and conditions please visit Sokoloan website: sokoloan.com

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)