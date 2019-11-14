Afton B. Tew International Student Scholarship At Utah State University USA, 2020

The Utah State University, USA is awarding the Afton B. Tew International Student Scholarship to highly motivated applicants who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution

The Office of Global Engagement supports and advocates for international students and scholars visiting and studying at Utah State University, helping them to integrate with campus and the Cache Valley community. The Afton B. Tew International Student Scholarship has been established in commemoration of the service and dedication Afton provided international students and their families on the USU campus for more than two decades.

Application Deadline: February 1.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Awards: $1,000

Number Of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants have to take admission in the bachelor’s degree coursework at the university.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.90.

How To Apply: Interested applicants have to enrol in an undergraduate degree program at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

