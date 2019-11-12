Visa to acquire stake in Nigeria’s Interswitch

Visa Inc plans to acquire a “significant minority” stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said on Tuesday.

Interswitch did not provide financial details in its statement.

The acquisition, which Sky News reported on Sunday as being a 20 per cent stake for 200 million dollars, would give the company a valuation of one billion dollars — putting it in the tech-world “unicorn” status for companies that have a billion-dollar valuation.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)