TD Insurance Alumni Funding At Saint Mary’s University – Canada 2020

The TD Insurance & the Saint Mary’s University Alumni Association are pleased to partner in support of the TD Insurance Alumni Scholarship to provide scholarship opportunities to International students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The objective of this award is to provide an opportunity for a public school student in the Bahamas that might otherwise not have an opportunity to complete a university degree. Both parties believe the award should be given to students who clearly demonstrate financial need and academic merit.

Application Deadline: March 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $6000.00

Number Of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have IELTS score 6.0 overall with no less than 5.5 in any section for undergraduates.

How To Apply: Applicants need to take admission to this university. After taking admission you must be eligible to apply the Named Entrance Award Application form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)