TD Insurance Alumni Funding At Saint Mary’s University – Canada 2020
The TD Insurance & the Saint Mary’s University Alumni Association are pleased to partner in support of the TD Insurance Alumni Scholarship to provide scholarship opportunities to International students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
The objective of this award is to provide an opportunity for a public school student in the Bahamas that might otherwise not have an opportunity to complete a university degree. Both parties believe the award should be given to students who clearly demonstrate financial need and academic merit.
Application Deadline: March 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: $6000.00
Number Of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must have IELTS score 6.0 overall with no less than 5.5 in any section for undergraduates.
How To Apply: Applicants need to take admission to this university. After taking admission you must be eligible to apply the Named Entrance Award Application form.
