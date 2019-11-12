CSM Trust Mining Scholarships At University of Exeter – UK 2020

The University of Exeter – UK is giving out scholarship opportunities to highly motivated applicants who are seeking to undergo a degree prorgam at the Institution.

The Camborne School of Mines Trust is awarding scholarships to support the studies of first-year Mining undergraduates from September 2020. 25 awards of £6,000 are available and will be paid in three termly installments.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Postgraduate

Value Of Awards: £6,000

Number Of Awards: 25

Eligible Field Of Study: The bursaries are awarded to study BEng or MEng Mining Engineering.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants need an offer for BEng or MEng Engineering at the University of Exeter (2020) in order to be considered

Applicants must demonstrate that he/she is able to understand written and spoken English to the required level.

Applicants are required to meet the entry requirements of the BEng or MEng Mining Engineering program.

How To Apply: All offer-holders for BEng or MEng Mining Engineering at the University of Exeter (2020 entry) will be automatically considered for this award although priority will be given to applicants choosing Exeter as their firm choice through UCAS. Candidates will be notified by the Admissions team in June 2020 and the first instalment of awards made upon enrolment.

