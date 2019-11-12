CSM Trust Geology Scholarships At University Of Exeter 2020 – UK

The Camborne School of Mines Trust (CSM) is pleased to announce its scholarship program which will be provided to International students who are looking to acquire a degree program at University Of Exeter – UK.

Applications Deadline: 31st May 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field Of Study: Geology

Value Of Scholarships: Five awards of £6000, to be paid in three equal installments

Eligibility:

Applicants from outside the home country will often need to meet specific English language/other language requirements in order to be able to study there.

Applicants must be International students

How To Apply: To apply for this award, please submit a 500-word personal statement discussing discuss your motivation to study Geology. Applications should be made through our online portal.

