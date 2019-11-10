You cannot copy content of this page
International GPA Based Scholarships at Youngstown State University 2020 – USA

 The Youngstown State University, USA is offering the International GPA Based Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

The YSU provides a world-class education for students along with the range of degree courses in many disciplines

Here, students will get both a learning and life experience that’ll stay with them forever.

Application Deadline:
April 1

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At (Country): USA

Type: Undergraduate

Number Of Awards: $1,000-$7,000

Value Of Award: Not known

Eligibility:
  • Applicants must hold a high school certificate with excellent academic achievement.
  • Applicants must be able to demonstrate the English language requirementsof the university
  • Applicants must be International students
Application Process:

International applicants are advised to enrol in undergraduate degree courseworkat the university. After taking confirmation, you will be automatically considered for the grant

Visit The Official Website For More Information

