International GPA Based Scholarships at Youngstown State University 2020 – USA
The Youngstown State University, USA is offering the International GPA Based Scholarships to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
Scholarships at Youngstown State University 2020
The YSU provides a world-class education for students along with the range of degree courses in many disciplines
Here, students will get both a learning and life experience that’ll stay with them forever.
Application Deadline:
April 1
Eligible Countries: International
To Be Taken At (Country): USA
Type: Undergraduate
Number Of Awards: $1,000-$7,000
Value Of Award: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must hold a high school certificate with excellent academic achievement.
- Applicants must be able to demonstrate the English language requirementsof the university
- Applicants must be International students
Application Process:
International applicants are advised to enrol in undergraduate degree courseworkat the university. After taking confirmation, you will be automatically considered for the grant
Visit The Official Website For More Information
(Visited 10 times, 4 visits today)
Leave a Reply