International Freshman Scholarships At Texas A&M University 2020 – USA

The Texas A&M University – USA is offering the International Freshman Scholarships to high achieving individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The university set the standard as the world-class university of the future by combining knowledge, research, and innovation to create solutions that few institutions have the depth and breadth to achieve.

Application Deadline:

December 1, 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: Educational fund

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have a previous year degree with a desire to learn and develop their education skills.

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Application Process:

International freshmen may apply for scholarships through the International Freshman ApplyTexas Application or the Coalition Application. You must complete the admission and scholarship portions to be considered. International freshman scholarship decisions are announced in mid-spring. Please visit the Freshmen How-To-Apply Page for more information.

Visit The Official Website For More Information