Hoover, Grace V. International Scholarships At Southeast Missouri State University, USA

The Southeast Missouri State University offers a number of Endowed and Restricted Scholarships to support students’ academic endeavors.

These scholarships are awarded based on criteria established by donors who have generously given to support Southeast students.Many of these scholarships are open to International Students who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

Application Deadline:

January 3, 2020

Eligible Countries:

International

Type: Undergraduate & Postgraduate

Value Of Awards: Varies

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligible Field Of Studies: Pursuing bachelors or masters degree coursework in human environmental studies program at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have to enrol in undergraduate or postgraduate degree coursework at the university. The recipient must have completed 30 hours with a GPA of 2.5.

Applicants must have to demonstrate the English language proficiency by accomplishing the English language requirements of the university

of the university Applicants must be International students

Application Process:

Applicants have to take admission to the bachelor’s or master’s degree program at the university. After being enrolled, you can access the award application form

Applicants must attach your copy of passport, academic transcripts, affidavit of financial support and proof of finances and email it to international@semo.edu

