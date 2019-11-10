Dean’s Scholarship At John Chambers College of Business & Economics – USA 2020
The Dean’s Scholarship Level 1 is awarded to applicants who desire to study in the USA with a funding program at the John Chambers College of Business & Economics.
The program is awarding $4,000 per year for up to four undergraduate years or completion of a bachelor’s degree whichever comes first.
Students initially awarded this scholarship for Fall 2018 or later may be eligible for a similar scholarship should they change their major into the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design or the Reed College of Media.
Application Deadline:
March 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Awards: $4,000
Number Of Awards: Not known
Eligible Field Of Study: The sponsorship will be awarded in the subjects offered by the College of Business and Economics.
Eligibility:
To be eligible, applicants must:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must have applied or applying to John Chambers College of Business & Economics
- Applicants must have good academic records
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
Application Process:
Visit The Official Website For More Information
