November 10, 2019   Scholarship   No comments

Dean’s Scholarship At John Chambers College of Business & Economics – USA 2020

The Dean’s Scholarship Level 1 is awarded to applicants who desire to study in the USA with a funding program at the John Chambers College of Business & Economics.

Scholarship At John Chambers College of Business & Economics – USA

The program is awarding $4,000 per year for up to four undergraduate years or completion of a bachelor’s degree whichever comes first.

Students initially awarded this scholarship for Fall 2018 or later may be eligible for a similar scholarship should they change their major into the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design or the Reed College of Media.
Application Deadline:

March 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Awards: $4,000

Number Of Awards: Not known

Eligible Field Of Study: The sponsorship will be awarded in the subjects offered by the College of Business and Economics.

Eligibility:

 To be eligible, applicants must:

  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must have applied or applying to John Chambers College of Business & Economics
  • Applicants must have good academic records
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Language
Application Process:

 Click Here To Apply

Visit The Official Website For More Information

