Scholarships at University of Toronto – Canada 2020

University of Toronto – Canada 2020 International Admission Scholarships;

Applications are currently invited for the International Admission

Scholarships which will be awarded to High Achieving applicants who are

seeking to pursue a degree program at University of Toronto – Canada. The University of Toronto offers admission scholarships based on merit and/ or financial need. U of T also offers awards on the basis of criteria such as financial need, academic merit, Indigenous background, first-generation

students, demonstrated leadership, etc.

Application Deadline: April 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

See how to Apply for this scholarship at this link below. https://future.utoronto.ca/finances/scholarships/admission-scholarships-faq/

