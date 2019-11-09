Scholarships at University of Toronto – Canada 2020
University of Toronto – Canada 2020 International Admission Scholarships;
Applications are currently invited for the International Admission
Scholarships which will be awarded to High Achieving applicants who are
seeking to pursue a degree program at University of Toronto – Canada. The University of Toronto offers admission scholarships based on merit and/ or financial need. U of T also offers awards on the basis of criteria such as financial need, academic merit, Indigenous background, first-generation
students, demonstrated leadership, etc.
Application Deadline: April 15, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
See how to Apply for this scholarship at this link below. https://future.utoronto.ca/finances/scholarships/admission-scholarships-faq/
