2020 Scholarships At Lakeland University, USA – Apply Here.

2020 International Academic Scholarship At Lakeland University, USA; The Lakeland University, USA is offering the International Academic Scholarship

to International students who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the

Institution.The program is open for those brilliant international students

who will commence in the bachelor’s degree program at Lakeland University

in the US

Application Deadline: January 14, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: $8,000-$16,000

See How to Apply for this scholarship at this link below;

https://lakeland.edu/Admissions/international-scholarships

