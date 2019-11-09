2020 Scholarships At Lakeland University, USA – Apply Here.
2020 International Academic Scholarship At Lakeland University, USA; The Lakeland University, USA is offering the International Academic Scholarship
to International students who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the
Institution.The program is open for those brilliant international students
who will commence in the bachelor’s degree program at Lakeland University
in the US Advertisement
Application Deadline: January 14, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: $8,000-$16,000
See How to Apply for this scholarship at this link below;
https://lakeland.edu/Admissions/international-scholarships
