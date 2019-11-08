Sterling Bank, IBM, Nexford varsity to empower students

Washington DC-based Nexford University says it is collaborating with IBM and Sterling Bank to equip African youths with the skills needed for today’s workforce.

A statement said Nexford University would leverage its graduate and undergraduate degrees along with the IBM Digital-Nation Africa programme – to up-skill students, including Sterling Bank employees.

It stated that the IBM’s flagship skills development programme aimed to accelerate Africa’s digital literacy and empower youths on the continent by developing their technology and innovation skills and addressing three major gaps, which were skills, innovation and jobs.

IBM Country General Manager, West Africa, Dipo Faulkner, stated, “At the IBM, being a trusted company means going beyond the technology we offer. We work with key institutions, such as Nexford, to address the societal impact of digital technology; leveraging our investment education with platforms such as IBM Digital-Nation Africa.

“Our commitment and entire industry’s obligation is to build a workforce that is tomorrow-ready.”

The statement quoted the World Bank as saying in sub-Saharan Africa alone, the digital revolution could increase growth by nearly two percentage points per year.

When paired with stronger investments in human capital, impact across Africa could more than double, the World Bank’s report stated.

Nexford said it joined Sterling Bank to help empower bank employees to succeed in jobs of the future and master in-demand skills.

It stated that Sterling would sponsor 200 of its employees on Nexford’s online MBA degree.

Sterling Bank’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Temi Dalley, said, “At Sterling, experiential learning is critical to enabling our most prized resource – our employees. We always look for innovative ways to support them to be the best versions of themselves.”

Sterling Bank Employee Scholarship recipients would learn the skills to help them advance in life, such as innovation and global business management, it added.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)