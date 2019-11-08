NLNG makes direct gas delivery to PH

THE Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited has expressed its commitment towards providing cleaner fuel for Nigerians and globally.

The NLNG Managing Director, Tony Attah, spoke on Tuesday when the company delivered its maiden domestic liquefied petroleum gas cargo from Bonny to Stockgap, a gas terminal in Port Harcourt, after many years of operation in Rivers State.

The DLPG had been shipped from Bonny to Lagos and conveyed by truck for between 12 and 18 hours back to Rivers State.

The operation was due to lack of facility to store and dispense gas in commercial quantity in the state.

Explaining that the firm could not continue to operate that way, Attah described the delivery of gas directly from Bonny Island to Port Harcourt as a game changer within the LPG market.

“Before now, the gas we produce in Bonny is shipped to Lagos and we rely on trucks to pick it from Lagos and drive, sometimes 24 hours, to bring same molecule back to Port Harcourt.

“For us in Bonny, the gas is bottled in Port Harcourt and put on a boat and brought back for us to cook in Bonny, and we thought there was something wrong with that.

“Working with Stockgap, we know definitely it is affordable and I think that will change the narrative of where more than 100,000 people die annually in Nigeria from inhaling smokes just because they want to put food on the table.”

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, expressed gladness that the event was happening in the state in his lifetime.

Wike hailed the decision of Stockgap to invest in the state despite what he described as campaign of calumny against the state by his detractors.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)