Commonwealth Shared Scholarships At University Of Stirling UK 2020 – Apply Now

Applications are invited for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarships which will be awarded to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at University Of Stirling – UK.

This scholarship program is created to support students from developing Commonwealth countries to study full-time in the United Kingdom on a postgraduate Masters course.

Applications Deadline: 18 December 2019

Eligible Countries: Eligible Commonwealth country

Type: Postgraduate coursework

Value Of Scholarships: The scholarship covers: Tuition fees, Maintenance/ living cost stipend, Return flights, Thesis grant, Study travel grant (if applicable), and One-off arrival allowance.

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country

Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year.

Hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) standard, or a second class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree).

How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application

Visit The Official Website For More Information

