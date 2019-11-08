Commonwealth Shared Scholarships At University Of Stirling UK 2020 – Apply Now
Applications are invited for the Commonwealth Shared Scholarships which will be awarded to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at University Of Stirling – UK.
This scholarship program is created to support students from developing Commonwealth countries to study full-time in the United Kingdom on a postgraduate Masters course.
Applications Deadline: 18 December 2019
Eligible Countries: Eligible Commonwealth country
Type: Postgraduate coursework
Value Of Scholarships: The scholarship covers: Tuition fees, Maintenance/ living cost stipend, Return flights, Thesis grant, Study travel grant (if applicable), and One-off arrival allowance.
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;
- Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person
- Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country
- Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year.
- Hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) standard, or a second class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree).
How To Apply: Click Here To Begin Application
Visit The Official Website For More Information
