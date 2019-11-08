$20,000 Centenary International Scholarships At University Of Alberta, Canada 2020 – Apply Now

Applications are invited from interested individuals who has the zeal to undergo a degree program at University Of Alberta, Canada.

This scholarship program will be Awarded to students on a Study Permit with superior academic achievement entering the first year of an undergraduate degree program at the University of Alberta.

Application Deadline: 11:59 pm MST 11th December, 2019.

Eligible Countries: International

To Be Taken At (Country): Canada

Type: Undergraduate

Number Of Awards: Not specified

Value Of Award: Variable from $20,000; payable over four years

Eligibility: Awarded to students on a Study Permit with superior academic achievement entering the first year of an undergraduate degree program at the University of Alberta. Selection based on academic standing and demonstrated leadership qualities based on involvement in extracurricular and community activities. Renewal of funding for the second, third, and fourth years is contingent upon achieving a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a full normal course load at the University of Alberta while studying on a Study Permit. Students must have less than 24 IB, AP or A-level credits. Transfer students are not eligible for this scholarship

How To Apply:Apply online through the International Major Scholarships in Bear Tracks under Undergraduate Awards.

If you are experiencing difficulties accessing the Major International Scholarship application, please contact: awards@ualberta.ca

