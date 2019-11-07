NLNG SIWES (Industrial Training)/Internship Application, 2020 – Apply How

The 2019 NLNG SIWES/internship application has been announced. NLNG. The SIWES application portal is now open and interested candidates can apply for placement. Nigerian students that will be going for their Industrial Training by next year or in the 2019/2020 academic year are advised to apply.

Application Process

Required Documents

These are documents you will need to upload on the portal during the application. You need to scan these document first before applying for the NLNG SIWES/Internship placement;

SIWES Letter from your school

Passport photograph

School fees receipt

School ID card etc.

How To Apply:

Click on Guidelines to read on how to register and apply.

to read on how to register and apply. Click on Register Here to register your new account on the portal. Use a valid email address Use an easy-to-remember USERNAME and Password

to register your new account on the portal. The application form comes up after successful registration

Fill out the application form and submit

A confirmation email will be sent to you upon successful submission.

Please note for best experience and performance, applicants are encouraged to use a desktop or laptop with internet explorer 11 and above or google chrome

Application Deadline:

The application closes on 13th November 2019. Below is a guideline on how to submit the application.

