Advert on Click Eyes $656b Global Ad Spend with online Platform Launch

LISBON, PORTUGAL :With eyesset on the global ad investment, which is set to grow 6 per cent to $656 billion in 2020, UAE-based Advert on Click LLC has launched its digital platform advertonclick.com at a leading technology summit in Portugal.

The first-of-its-kind online platform that was unveiled at Web Summit, one of the best technology conferences in the world taking place in Lisbon from November 4-7, is dedicated to promoting and selling ad spaces.

The new platform of Advert on Click, which offers unmatched digital advertising solutions,will help advertisers smoothly search promotional means and tools from across the world, compare their prices and reserve advertising spaces in just a few clicks, the Sharjah Media City-headquartered company said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fahad Ahmed Aldeeb, Founder and CEO of Advert on Click, said: “Advert on Click” is a first-of-its-kind online marketplace that brings together all stakeholders of the advertising industry. All advertising resources ‑includingbroadcast, print, digital or any type of promotion channels from all around the world– will be available on one platform.This will help in direct sale and purchase of all kind of advertising spaces.”

Aldeeb said that the launch of the global platform from the dais of Web Summit‑ which is dubbed as the world’s largest technology marketplace that attractsmore than 80,000 participants and visitors from around the world and remains the prime focus of media, advertising and technology industry – will help the product achieve its goal much faster.

Speaking about investment trends in the international advertising market, Aldeeb said,“2019 will be the first year when social media ad spend outperforms print ad spend with newspaper and magazine ads generating less than $69 billion this year.”

Highlighting the emergence of new advertising products coupled with the rising popularity of social networking sites and smartphone applications, Aldeeb said that global social media ad spend will grow 20 per cent this year, reaching $84 billion.

“Social media advertising will account for 13 per cent of the total global ad spend and rank as the third-largest advertising channel, behind the TV and paid search,” he added.

“Advert on Click will provide comprehensive data on each advertising space to the platform user. The advertising space data include information about the advertising entity, technical specifications of the advertising space, marketing data as well as the time and cost of the available spaces. Users are able to compare prices, design advertising campaign plans, contact advertisers, reserve and follow advertising spaces, etc. Everything is done using ground-breaking digital methods,”Aldeeb said.

