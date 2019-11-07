SEO Friendly WordPress Themes

WordPress is one of the most popular CMS platforms that content marketers or bloggers usually love to use.

According to a recent survey, 22% of bloggers in the US have registered their domain names and will run their WordPress businesswebsite any time soon. For each domain, you would require a WordPress theme. That brings us to the question:

Which is the right theme for your WordPress website?

You may end up losing valuable time in an attempt to pick the personal blog theme for your WordPress website. I had gone through the same blunder when I first started blogging. Therefore, check out the list of the top 10 responsive and SEO optimised WordPress themes for you.

Top 10 SEO-Friendly WordPress Themes To Boost Your Online Presence

No matter what your nature of business is, the following suggestions will certainly help you out. Focusing solely on content is not the only thing you need to do for a robust online presence. Use the right theme for your website and you will be all set to invite visitors to your website from all around the world. Now have a look at the best-reviewed WordPress themes to use for your website.

Jevelin

This one is a WordPress Premium multipurpose theme, which streamlines the web development process of your website smoothly. In short, this theme is not only SEO-friendly but also does the job of webmasters. You can use it for both personal as well as commercial purposes.

Features:

Commercial capabilities owing to the WooCommerce plugin suite

Takes only a few clicks to share assignment help, projects or affiliates

Enhanced SEO from the codebase

Well-designed to suit basic as well as complicated website projects.

Do you need a fresh-faced business-friendly website? Jevelin is the one for you and you can take care of the backend of this theme even without prior coding knowledge.

MH Magazine

Do you intend to publish a lot of articles each day? In that case, MH Magazine is the WordPress perfect theme for your website. It has a slew of well-organised layouts that you can use for the blogs. The optimisation of this theme makes it easier for you to rank #1 in the SERPs when your target audience searches for your nature of business.

Features:

Multiple navigational aids

The bespoke menu feature and the custom widget selection

Plenty of ad locations

C with valid CSS3, HTML5 and PHP code.

The high-end UX and SEO-friendliness of MH Magazine make it a perfect choice for anyone who wants more traffic to his or her website. You can even display ads on archives and within your contents.

Soledad

If you are looking for a cutting-edge and visually cohesive theme, then Soledad is the one for you. It is graphically flexible and nimble, technologically proficient and articulate and visually refined. From fashion and lifestyle to education and food, it supports a wide slew of businesses.

Features:

Efficiently coded and is super lightweight

Highly responsive

Built on the WordPress Live Customiser

250+ options to customise your website

Search engine crawlers are easily able to track the relevant contents and images of this theme due to the SEO at the codebase. Use your keywords and metadata at the right place and there’s no one stopping you from maximising your online presence.

SEO Crawler

This theme brings forth three demos, each of which can be imported into your website in a few clicks. You can either use your own contents or use the pre-built templates to publish your contents. The GoodLayers drag and drop tool will help you customise the demo content and enhance the look of your website.

Features:

A plethora of customisable elements and modules

19 unique header designs following the latest Google SEO algorithm

Nine different portfolio layouts

Fully responsible for a variety of devices

Your website will be able to load within 3 seconds using this theme. You can use this theme to make your website SEO-optimised. Thus, you don’t have to worry about ranking your website at the top of the SERPs.

Divi

Divi is one of the most SEO optimised WordPress themes that suit all projects, purposes and plans. It follows all the latest regulations of website creation and will deliver a stable and smooth performance of your website. You can customise your website with the different layouts provided by this theme.

Features:

Drag and drop builder

A wide variety of modules

Lots of premade layouts

Execute intuitive customisations with the Theme Customizers

Divi lets you perform a/b tests to enhance the conversions of your website. Then you can choose the design depending on the stats on each test. The Role System of Divi lets you have control over who gets the access to your Divi Builder.

MagPlus

MagPlus is one of the most modern responsive WordPress themes and it lets you create articulating websites in just a few clicks. You don’t have to know anything about coding to deliver professional quality websites. It encompasses an infinite array of layout styles that you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

Features

Inbuilt support for Google’s AMP pages

Updated GDPR norms and regulations

Inbuilt custom cache mechanism to accelerate the website’s speed

160+ different elements and modules to build the website of your choice

From the design to the speed and search engine optimisation, MagPlus takes care of all the aspects of a website. Whether you want a website for tech reviews or you need one for magazines, there 40+ unique layouts for all your purposes.

TheGem

This theme consists of in-built SEO mechanisms which make it easier for the websites to rank high in the SERPs. You can enjoy fast loading times, secure code and mobile-friendliness with this theme. Choosing TheGem will let you integrate with multiple search engine optimisation plugins such as the Yoast SEO.

Features

Multiple website demos

Pre-built website content

Premium web design plugins such as the Visual Composer

Mobile-friendly and retina-ready

TheGem has got more than 200 styles for over 50 content elements. You can stop worrying about the creative power and flexibility of your website due to this theme. The Visual Composer lets you create advanced page layouts along with a user-friendly interface on the website.

Neve

Neve is a customisable WordPress theme that goes well with different page builders such as the Elementor. You can build a performance-optimised website that could load faster. The theme is lightweight and it lets you customise the website’s layout, style, header, etc.

Features

Multiple website demos

Fast loading and parallax

One-page layout

Flexible with all page builders including Elementor, Beaver Builder, etc.

AMP ready

Mobile-responsive design

Neve also has a list of pre-built demo sites that you can use in your website after installing the theme. It also provides strong support for Google AMP, thereby making it highly responsive for several devices.

8 . Marketing Pro

If you are looking for a responsive and powerful theme, then Marketing Pro is the one for you. This theme is perfect for developing business-savvy websites. It has got nine different templates and flexible widgets. Marketing Pro takes care of the coding of your website, thereby delivering professional websites easily.

Features

Pre-packed with Visual Composer and drag and drop page builder

Flexible landing page layout & conference layout to make your task easier

The Convert Plug Popup

Compatible with WooCommerce and offers a lot of monetisation possibilities

The best thing about Marketing Pro is that this theme consists of a sharp SEO framework. Thus, your website performance can skyrocket in the SERPs in no time. Your content can attract the attention of your target audience and improve your online presence.

Hestia Pro

Hestia Pro usually targets start-ups and small businesses. You can use this theme to move blocks of content from one section to another seamlessly. This flexibility is important for the overall visual appeal of your website and enhances the user experience.

Features

Compatible with WooCommerce

Live Customiser for real-time changes

Responsive material design

Custom colours and featured slider

The trendy design of this theme creates a lasting impression on your target audience. It also guarantees readability on different device types and screen sizes. You can also choose attractive blogging modules to share posts and articles.

Hopefully, now you will be able to pick the best WordPress theme for your website. Keep the basic motive of your website in mind to pick the right theme for your website. Make sure the theme that you choose fits the nature of your business and can highlight your brand in the best way possible. Comment down below if you have any questions.

