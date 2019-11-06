Start Shoe making Business In Nigeria

Shoes apart from it being a protection gear for the feet; it has become more of a fashion accessory worn to achieve good sense of dressing.

Virtually everybody in the world today wears different type of shoes for different purpose, these varies from designer shoes, sports shoes and safety shoes etc.The high demand for School shoes, safety shoes, sports shoes and fashionable shoes this days has really made shoe making is a very profitable business in Nigeria.

Starting a shoe making business in Nigeria does not require too much startup capital, the basic thing you need is to have shoe making skills, raise little startup capital, get shoe making tools/equipment and find a suitable place where can start your shoe making business.

How To Start Shoe making Business In Nigeria (Practical Guide)

Requirement for Shoe making Business In Nigeria

Select Shoe Types To make (Niche)

Like I stated above, people wear shoes for different activities such as Sports shoes for sports events, safety shoes for work and fashionable shoes for the office and parties. So you need to properly select which type of shoe you would like to specialize in making to maximize profit.

Acquire Shoe making Skills.

Skills acquisition is very important in achieving success in shoe making business. If you really want to make it big in your shoe making business, it advisable you go for training in shoe making to learn the required basic skills. To get trained you would need to locate any good show making business around and enroll there as an apprentice.

Get the Shoe Business Registered

Your Shoe making Business in Nigeria must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to avoid being penalized by agencies of government for operating an illegal shoe business.

So please make sure to get your Shoe business in Nigeria registered in with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and you can register as a venture, enterprises or Limited Liability Company.

Raise Needed Startup Capital

The initial capital required for a small scale Shoe making business in Nigeria, starts from N100, 000 and above.

The startup amount stated above covers cost of equipment, Shoe making raw materials, operational cost and miscellaneous expenses.

Below are the important tools you would need in your show making business.

1) Filing Machine.

2. ) Saw Machine

3.) Needle

4) Knives

5) Scissors

6 ) Punches

7) Hammer

8) Shoe former

9) Shoe Model

10) Measuring tape

11 ) Plaier

12 ) Screw driver

Find Suitable Location

Small scale shoe making business in Nigeria doesn’t require too much space to setup, so you can start by using any vacant space in your house and as your shoe business grow and with enough funds, you can then rent a bigger space to expand your shoe business in Nigeria.

Purchase Raw Materials

Below are the basic raw materials needed for shoe making business in Nigeria

1. Leather materials (Animal skin) of different types and texture

2. Gum of different types

3. Sawing threads

4. Buckles

5. Pins

6. Shoe soles

7. Shoe Polish

8. Shoe Dye

9. Shoelace

Packaging/Branding Method

To distinguish your shoes from that of your competitors, it’s necessary you package them in boxes and then brand them. Packaging and Branding is all about creativity and it involves doing the following.

1. Create beautiful packaging boxes for your shoes

2. Give name to your shoe

3. Stamp Symbols, logo or label to your shoes.

Marketing /Advertising Your Shoes.

To remain relevant in shoe making business in Nigeria, you will need to put in place good marketing strategies.

The marketing strategies should involve the use of online/offline advertisement to promote your shoe making business to reach large number of consumers.

Conclusion

Now that you know what it takes start a profitable shoe making business in Nigeria, I believe you would do the next thing which is taking action.

