A Complete Checklist Of The Top Holiday E-commerce Marketing Tips

The holiday season is a huge bonanza for everyone that brings fun and excitement. Besides this, it is also a great event for businesses to increase their sales and create more customers. Create an e-commerce website by choosing the best e-commerce web development company and reap the benefits from this holiday season.

According to the data from Statista, the total sales made by e-businesses during the holiday season in the US in 2018 stood at $123 billion. We can easily discern the market potential of the holiday season from this data. So, this season is a goldmine opportunity for businesses to make bumper sales and earn a lot of revenues.

During this occasion, many businesses especially those which deal with luxury items, packaged foods, and fashion goods get up to an 80% to 90% increase in their earnings. If you are also ready to make your fortune during these holiday months, then you need to plan a perfect holiday e-commerce marketing strategy. In this post, we will be discussing the best e-commerce marketing tips for the holiday season to get greater benefits from this occasion.

Tips on how to increase your holiday season sales

The holiday season is about shopping and gifting. When it comes to buying gifts for friends and families many people visit Google to find the desired gifts. If you have an online shop that appears in the search engine results pages on Google when someone searches for the relevant products, you will get huge traffic. Your marketing plan can help you win the game and drive more and more visitors to your e-store.

Leverage the personalization

With personalization, you can take advantage of in-person shopping experience by creating a personalized experience for every visitor. It is helpful to enhance the user experience of your site by implementing tailored features. You can create a customized experience for your visitors by utilizing data. The data can be utilized to send thank you emails, reminder emails about the abandoned cart, showing welcoming messages for customers and more.

Use social media platforms

According to data, social media accounts for more than 30% of the time that people spend online. The power of social networking platforms cannot be undermined as it has become a great marketing tool these days. By promoting your website on social media platforms, you will not only drive more visitors on your site but also get higher conversions and sales. Take advantage of tools like shopping on Instagram, Buyable Pins, Facebook shops, etc, to list and sell your products directly in users’ feeds. Create a personalized shopping experience that is aligned with social media platforms.

Optimize e-store for mobile devices

When it comes to online shopping there is a huge number of people who use their smartphones to buy their favorite products online. Today, customers feel comfortable with shopping on their smartphones. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the total sales made on mobile devices stood at $31.8 billion. Making your site mobile-optimized gives you the potential to target smartphone users and increase your sales. Make sure that mobile users can easily access your store and have a pleasing user experience. You can hire a reliable e-commerce development company to turn your e-store into a responsive online shop.

Add voice search and virtual assistants

By adding user-friendly features, you can enhance the shopping experience of your customers. Integrating the voice search into your website help you effectively reach the tech-savvy customers. Your customers can use different languages with the voice search to find the desired products. The virtual assistant is helpful for customers to get the answers to their questions as well as get assistance.

Provide easy financing

There are many products such as luxury goods that people would like to buy on finance as people are stretching their budget during the holiday season. A data says, above 63% of shoppers are likely to opt for online purchase financing during the season sales. You can partner with varied finance providers to give appealing financing options. If you lack this a financing option, you will lose many of your potential customers and they will move to other shops. Also, ensure that there are proper payment options that enable customers to shop with their credit cards along with cash on delivery, debit cards, online payments, and payment from wallets. Look for the right e-commerce development services to build a website with secure and multiple payment options.

Make the checkout process easier

You might be getting huge traffic on your site but most of the people are abandoning their cart due to a dull checkout experience. It’s well-known in e-commerce space that the checkout stage is where most e-commerce websites face cart abandonment. So, you need to pay close attention to your checkout process to make sure that it is easy and flawless. Make checkout simple by including as few steps as possible. Try to ask for lesser information and expedite the process. A simple and easy checkout process can increase your sales substantially.

Final note

Holiday season is the best occasion to increase e-commerce revenues as it is the time when customers do a lot of shopping. You can also make a fortune during the holiday season by adopting the right marketing strategy. There is plenty of opportunities during the holidays that you can obtain by preparing your business for that event. Besides in-store shopping, people also look for products or services online. Therefore, you can maximize your earnings by allowing customers to buy products online. Look for the right e-commerce web development company and build an online store to reap the higher benefits of the holiday season. You need to choose the right marketing strategy to tackle the market and create more customers. Strategies like social media marketing, mobile commerce, personalized experience, etc are helpful to boost your sales.

