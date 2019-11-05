Solid Minerals Available for Sale

Looking for solid minerals in Nigeria to buy in large quantity ? If yes then please check out the list of available solid minerals for sale at quarry price.

Dolomite: N14, 000 per ton

Cassiterite: N16, 000 per ton

Limestone (Feed Meal) : N12, 000 per ton

Glass: N14, 000 per ton

Vespar: N100, 000 per 30tons

Marble: Price/per ton

Interested buyers of the above solid minerals should contact, Ojo Otaru on Phone: Tel/Whatsapp: 08037191728

