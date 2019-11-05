See Emeka Offor KAZTECH Fabrication Yard At The Snake Island In Lagos

One billion dollars Snake Island Fabrication Yard in Lagos State is being built by Kaztec Engineering Limited, with Addax Petroleum Development Company as her technical partner.

It’s 100% indigenous fabrication yard. The Yard after completion would be a one-stop-place for fabrication of offshore platforms, large offshore modules, FPSO refurbishment & new build, jackets.It would also provide facilities like pipe mill, pipe coating, dry and floating dock, logistics, supply base and skills development and satisfaction of all the project delivery needs of oil and gas companies doing business in Nigeria, the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa.

