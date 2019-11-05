2020 Karolinska Institutet Global Scholarships In Sweden

Scholarships In Sweden

The Karolinska Institutet is offering tuition fee scholarships to excellent students who are Interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The KI Global Master’s Scholarship In Sweden only covers the tuition fee (or part of the tuition fee for the program only partially given by Karolinska Institute).Travel, living expenses and other costs must be met with other funding.

Application Deadline:

15 January 2020

Last date to pay application fee and submit supporting documents: 3 February

Invitations to apply for the scholarship sent by email: 7 February

Notification of selection for the Global Master’s Programmes: 3 April

Notification of selection for the scholarship: 24 April

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Eligibility:

To be eligible for the KI Global Master’s Scholarship you must:

have applied to one of Karolinska Institutet’s Global Master’s Programmes starting 2020

be a tuition fee paying student (from outside the EU/EEA)

fulfil the entry and documentation requirements for the programme you have applied for

How To Apply:

All applicants to the Global Master’s program at Karolinska Institute who are obliged to pay tuition fees and have paid the application fee to University Admissions will receive information and an invite to apply for the KI Global Master’s Program scholarship after the last day to pay the application fee and submit supporting documents.

Also Apply: Tata Trusts Medical & Healthcare Scholarships – India 2019

Invitations to apply for the scholarship are sent by email 8 February to the email address you have used to create your account at universityadmissions.se.

The selection process is based on an overall assessment of the applicant’s CV and qualifications that are submitted via UniversityAdmissions and evaluated in connection with the application for a KI Global Master’s programme. Scholarship awaredees will be notified via email.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)