2020 Early Payment Scholarships At University of Huddersfield – New Zealand

Scholarships At University of Huddersfield

The University of Huddersfield – New Zealand is offering the Early Payment Scholarships to Interested applicants who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

At this university, applicants can get lifelong support from the careers center and suitable work experience. They can also get the opportunity to work with Research Institutes and Research Centers to build active chapters across the world.

Application Deadline:

January 15, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Up to NZD$10,000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Not currently be enrolled at the University of Waikato

Not have paid fees at the time of application

Be applying to enroll for the first time in an undergraduate degree at the University of Waikato

an international student who has completed Year 13 and who complies with the requirements of Immigration New Zealand (INZ) for the full tenure of the Scholarship

Gain University Entrance and achieve at least a Merit endorsement at NCEA Level 3, or equivalent

be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have received a Conditional or Unconditional Offer of Place from UoW by the Scholarship closing date in order to be eligible for consideration.

How To Apply:

Click Here To Apply

Applicants must upload the following as part of their online application:

a) Their conditional or unconditional offer of place from the University of Waikato

b) A personal statement that sets out the following (on the template provided):

What are your career goals/aspirations?

How will international education experience help you to achieve these goals?

What additional qualities/skills do you have that make you an ideal

candidate for this Scholarship and an ambassador for the University of Waikato?

c) A completed Principal’s Assessment form (using the appropriate template provided ).

Please ensure you read the ‘Guidelines on Applying for School Leaver Scholarships’ before you commence the application process.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

