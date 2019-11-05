2020 Early Payment Scholarships At University of Huddersfield – New Zealand
The University of Huddersfield – New Zealand is offering the Early Payment Scholarships to Interested applicants who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
At this university, applicants can get lifelong support from the careers center and suitable work experience. They can also get the opportunity to work with Research Institutes and Research Centers to build active chapters across the world.
Application Deadline:
January 15, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: Up to NZD$10,000
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
Applicants must meet all the following criteria:
- Not currently be enrolled at the University of Waikato
- Not have paid fees at the time of application
- Be applying to enroll for the first time in an undergraduate degree at the University of Waikato
- an international student who has completed Year 13 and who complies with the requirements of Immigration New Zealand (INZ) for the full tenure of the Scholarship
- Gain University Entrance and achieve at least a Merit endorsement at NCEA Level 3, or equivalent
- be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must have received a Conditional or Unconditional Offer of Place from UoW by the Scholarship closing date in order to be eligible for consideration.
How To Apply:
Applicants must upload the following as part of their online application:
a) Their conditional or unconditional offer of place from the University of Waikato
b) A personal statement that sets out the following (on the template provided):
- What are your career goals/aspirations?
- How will international education experience help you to achieve these goals?
- What additional qualities/skills do you have that make you an ideal
- candidate for this Scholarship and an ambassador for the University of Waikato?
c) A completed Principal’s Assessment form (using the appropriate template provided ).
Please ensure you read the ‘Guidelines on Applying for School Leaver Scholarships’ before you commence the application process.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
