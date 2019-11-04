Prestige Assurance Plc Launches Online Self-Service Portal

Noting the trends in the global market in general and in the Insurance industry in particular the Managing Director, Prestige Assurance Plc, Dr. Balla Swamy has expressed the need to explore better distribution channels and technology to make insurance more accessible.

In this strategic move to add value to customer’s satisfaction and to increase the premium income, the Company has unveiled an online self-service portal where insurance products can be bought and sold online, to attain operational excellence while contributing to prompt service delivery and overcoming the challenges being associated with doing Insurance businesses, having secured the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to introduce online self-service portal as a channel of distribution into Nigeria market.

The Online platform is yet another offering that lives up to the Company’s vision of innovativeness, continuously creating sustainable value, unique solutions and superior economic returns for clients and shareholders alike. The company, being a solutions-driven Company ensures that our clients enjoy a seamless and secure digital insurance experience, said it launched this user-friendly portal because of realisation of the fact that increase in the use of mobile phones, will help to deepen insurance penetration across the country and beyond, as well as in the interior or remote parts of the country where there are no presence of Insurance Companies, Brokers Agents.

This Portal is a dynamic platform that can be accessed via laptops, desktops, tablets, smart phones and integrated business-to-business systems. These channels may be configured by businesses to match the processing of transactions to ease administration due to its ability to cut down on operational costs while at the same time making it easy for the insured to build confidence in the industry.

The range of products available on the self-service portal includes Motor, Marine, Goods-in-Transit, Travel and Health insurance while other products are still in the offing. This Portal is user-friendly in that at the click of a button, Clients now have access to any insurance policy of their choice at the comfort of their homes and offices via https://online.prestigeassuranceplc.com.

Dr Swamy, expressed satisfaction on this and hinted that virtual platforms have changed the traditional means of transacting businesses now making competition fiercer than it has ever been. This had created emerging markets thereby opening new vistas to competitors as the concept is now being appreciated by major risk carriers in Nigeria. It is changing the general outlook and landscape of the financial services industry.

